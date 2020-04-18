Coaching from the Car: North Bay Haven football coach checks in on players

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven head football coach Andy Siegal is checking up on his players in a unique way.

“We were having these Google Zoom meetings every day and I said that’s still impersonal, that’s not me,” Siegal said.

He called another coach and they both hopped into Siegal’s truck to visit each athlete at their home, but in an effort to practice social distancing, they would stay in the car.

Siegal has been driving around for a few days now going from Youngstown to Lynn Haven.

“One I’m getting to see parts of Panama City I’ve never seen, I’m getting to see everybody and wave and have fun. It gets me out of house so I’m not cramped up because I kinda felt like I was in prison too,” Siegal said. “The kids get to come outside and see us and I think it’s good for them to see someone besides the person they have seen 24/7 and we are still staying 6 to 8 to 10 feet away from each other.”

Coach Siegal also wanted to make sure they were keeping up with their workouts, so to make sure of it, they have made each player do five push-ups when they get there.

His players have been excited to see him and the North Bay Haven flag flying on his truck.

“It’s pretty cool, shows he cares, shows he’s keeping up with everyone so that’s good,” North Bay Haven football player Joey Ramie said.

Siegal said he’s even seen some creativity in their home workouts.

“I mean you got one who does push ups with his mom sitting on him, you got another one pushing a truck, Joey Ramey is pulling a truck. They are flipping tires in their front yard, jumping over trees,” he said.

Even though coaching from the car is meant to be fun, Siegal said he’s also doing it to make sure his players are mentally okay as well.

“If I can’t do anything else, at least I can help them mentally, by seeing me crack a few jokes, see how their doing, let them know I’m drinking my red drink, lie to them and tell them I’m exercising when they can see that I haven’t and just kinda go from there,” Siegal said.