Coach Gene back with Wewahitchka football team after heart transplant

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Wewahitchka football not only got a win on Friday night in their preseason game, but also had a very special guest join them for it.

Wewahitchka assistant coach Gene Rollins was back on the Gator’s sidelines after being off of them since 2019.

Rollins had to take a break from being there since he was waiting on a heart transplant last year in Gainesville.

“It’s something I’ve prayed for for a year, had a lot of support for the last year, I was in the hospital for the 383 days before I got my heart, 400 total before I got out, so yeah it’s great, it’s something I’ve done for the last 19 years, it’s all I want to do,” Rollins said.

Rollins made his grand return to the field on Friday night except this time with a brand new heart beating in his chest.

He even got to run out with the squad, leading them with the American Flag held high and got the entire stadium on their feet.

“We’ve missed him, we’ve missed Gene a whole lot, he means a lot to me personally. He’s a really good motivator for our kids, they believe in him, they do what he tells them to do,” Wewahitchka head coach Bobby Johns said.

The players were overjoyed to be with him that night and even picked up a win for their beloved coach.

“We’re hyped about Coach Gene being back, he helped out a lot from washing pants to bringing towels, he helped out so much. Even with him being back, when he was back, he was a big x factor, he boosted us up when we needed a boost. He’s just all around a good man in general,” running back Zay McDaniel said.

However, the team sometimes needs reminding that Coach Gene is still recovering.

“The only thing they are upset about is they can’t hug me,” Rollins said.

Coach Gene’s wife, Tonya Rollins, was there on the sidelines with him as well, documenting his big return for the friends he made while in the hospital in Gainesville.

“This started years ago as date night, you always had to take a night. Even though he was always with football, that was our night. As a wife this is something we love to do, we’re a football family so to have him back on the sideline again with me cheering our guys on, it’s awesome,” Tonya said.

Coach Gene thinks the team can go far this year as long as they do what they are supposed to on the field and plans to be there alongside them as they do.

“As long as I don’t have any setbacks with the heart of some kind, I will be at every game and 99 percent of practices unless I have to be at the doctor for a checkup or something,” Rollins said.

Wewahitchka kicks off their regular season against Liberty County on Friday night.