PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Both the Bozeman and Blountstown football teams will play their Class 1R State Semifinal matchups a day earlier this week on Thursday instead of Friday.

Hawthorne and Madison County requested the games be moved forward due to “weather concerns” with rain potentially forecasted on Friday night.

The Class 1R State Final is scheduled for Thursday, December 7, giving more cause for concern if the originally intended Friday matchups were to be pushed back to Saturday or Monday.

Moving the game forward from December 1 to November 30 would give both winning teams a full week to prepare for the finals.

Both No. 1 Hawthorne (the defending state champions) and No. 2 Madison County are heavily favored in their semifinal matchups.

No. 3 Bozeman will visit Madison County on Thursday, November 30, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

No. 4 Blountstown will visit No. 1 Hawthorne on Thursday, November 30, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. EST.