PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Six local high school volleyball teams will play their Class 1A Region Semifinal matches a day earlier than originally scheduled so as not to coincide with high school football.

Chipley, Freeport, Blountstown, Bozeman, Liberty County and Sneads will all play on Thursday, October 26.

All six high schools have a football team playing on Friday, October 27, with four of the six playing on their home field.

Schedule:

Freeport at Baker

Jay at Chipley

Blountstown at Bozeman

Sneads at Liberty County