ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown girls weightlifting team won Traditional and tied Wewahitchka in Olympic lifts for the Class 1A District 3 title on Wednesday.

Seven local high schools competed in Traditional and Olympic for the district title; Marianna, Blountstown, Wewahitchka, Sneads, Liberty County, Franklin County, and the host, Altha.

Altha Head Weightlifting Coach Robbie Smith said this is the meet teams have been looking forward to all season.

“We’ve been doing this for several years here at Altha, and this is when the meets really start for us,” Smith said. “We train all year for three meets, district, region, and state. We got a bunch of good girls from all schools, and I think we’re going to be represented really well at State.”

Traditional Team Results:

Blountstown (68) Wewahitchka (52) Altha (39) Marianna (31) Liberty County (14) Port St. Joe (13) Sneads (3) Franklin County (0)

Olympic Team Results:

T1. Wewahitchka (63)

T1. Blountstown (63)

3. Marianna (32)

4. Altha (30)

5. Port St. Joe (18)

6. Liberty County (11)

7. Sneads (3)

8. Franklin County (0)