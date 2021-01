(WMBB)– Chris Nikic made history as the first athlete with down syndrome to complete a full IRONMAN in November at IRONMAN Florida.

Now, he has been invited to compete at the IRONMAN World Championships in Kona, Hawaii.

IRONMAN tweeted a video on Thursday with his reaction to the news.

He will take on the 140.6 mile long triathlon with his coach and guide Dan Gribe in October.