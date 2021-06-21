Chris Nikic nominated for ESPY for making history at Ironman in PCB

(WMBB) – Chris Nikic is nominated for an ESPY this year for Best Male Athlete with a Disability.

Nikic made history in Panama City Beach in November for being the first athlete with down syndrome to complete a full Ironman.

The other nominees include Evan Austin, who is a swimmer, coach, two-time Paralympian and 2021 hopeful; Jess Billauer, two-time world adaptive surfing champion and motivational speaker; and Keith Gabel, a two-time 2021 Para snowboarding world cup gold medalist.

The ESPY’s Award Show will take place on July 10 and will be broadcasted on ABC.

To vote for Nikic to win the award or any of the others, click here.