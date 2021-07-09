Chris Nikic being awarded Jimmy V award at ESPYS on Saturday night

(WMBB) – Chris Nikic will be honored in multiple ways at the ESPYs Awards on Saturday night.

Nikic is not only nominated for Best Male Athlete with a Disability, but he’s also being awarded the Jimmy V Award.

The Jimmy V Award is given to a person in the sporting world who has overcome great obstacles through perseverance and determination.

Nikic made history in Panama City Beach in November for being the first athlete with down syndrome to complete a full Ironman.

The other nominees for Best Male Athlete with a Disability include Evan Austin, who is a swimmer, coach, two-time Paralympian and 2021 hopeful; Jess Billauer, two-time world adaptive surfing champion and motivational speaker; and Keith Gabel, a two-time 2021 Para snowboarding world cup gold medalist.

The ESPYs Awards are set for Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.