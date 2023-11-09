JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola head baseball coach, Jeff Johnson was inducted into the 62nd Class of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

Johnson was one of seven new members inducted, alongside LeRoy Butler, Vince Carter, Tom Coughlin, Greg Coleman, Elaine Larson and Shannon Miller.

The 62nd Class makes up a total of 289 total members of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.

Johnson has built Chipola baseball into one of the premier JUCO programs in the country and compiled an outstanding overall record of 986-460-3 record (.680) over 27 seasons.

Johnson led the Indians to their first National Championship in 2007 then repeated the accomplishment with back-to-back National Titles in 2017 and 2018.

His teams have won 14 Panhandle Conference Championships and six FCSAA/Region VIII Championships, including three consecutive titles from 2017 to 2019.

More than 100 players have been drafted out of Chipola since he became head coach. His programs have produced an impressive 19 MLB players and four MLB All-Stars.