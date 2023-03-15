TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola baseball team shut out Tallahassee Community College 6-0 on the road Wednesday night, sweeping their first season series.
The Indians improved to 19-12 (3-1) and will host Gulf Coast on Friday at 2:00 p.m.
