PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipola baseball team swept Gulf Coast in Saturday’s double-header. Winning game one 3-1 in eight innings and game two 7-4.

The Indians improved to 26-21 and will visit Pensacola State on Tuesday, April 18.

The Commodores fell to 27-12 and will host Tallahassee on Tuesday, April 18.