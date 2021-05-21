Chipola softball team getting ready for national tournament

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola softball team is getting ready to head to the national tournament once again to defend their title.

The Indians could definitely win another national title. They are 15-2 in the last 17 games and have won eight in a row including the last three games that crowned them as state champions.

“The first game, we were mostly focused on getting redemption because we had already played that team earlier. And so, that’s all we were thinking about was we got to win this first game, got to get this one win back, and then when we got it was just uphill from there,” Chipola softball player Gabby Bess said.

The Indians had an extremely slow start this year battling injuries and multiple setbacks, but now, when it matters most, they are changing the narrative.

“I do believe it’s the best it’s been all season, at the beginning, we didn’t have the energy we do now and we weren’t getting excited about little things and I man, us just getting one run, we’re going crazy in the dugout and getting excited, so I feel like we’re finally getting there and clicking as a team,” Chipola softball player Kinzie Nelson said.

The Indians now have six state titles and they are looking for their fourth national championship. They were the last JUCO team to win the title in 2019 as the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.

Even though the ultimate goal is to win it all, the team is only focused on one game at a time right now.

“At practice, we’re just, you know, working hard everyday to try to get out there and get the job done, but it’s one game at a time. We’re not looking for down the road at a couple games, no, it’s that one game, that one moment, they’re trying to, you know, win that moment,” Chipola softball assistant coach Kelly Brookins said.

The Indians are the No. 12 seed in the tournament and will take on No. 5 Wallace State on Tuesday in the first round.

“I’m a little nervous because I’ve never went to nationals and stuff but I feel like I should expect big teams coming out there, trying to compete with us so hopefully we can compete with them and fight hard and win,” Nelson said.