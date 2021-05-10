Chipola softball returns to Marianna as state champions

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola softball team returned to Marianna on Monday after the FCSAA State Tournament with some hardware in tow.

The Indians won the 2021 state title with a 4-3 win over Indian River on Sunday. The team won the title in 2019 as well and were the last one’s to win it as there was no tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Chipola and Indian River battled for the victory as they took it to eight innings after it was tied up by the Pioneers at three all in the fifth.

It was Natalie Kopicova who hit a single to drive the game-winning run in for the Indians.

It was Leigha Kirby on the mound who kept them away as she came in for relief and pitched five innings for the Indians, only allowing one run on two hits and striking out three.

With the victory, the Indians punched their ticket to the National Tournament, their sixth consecutive appearance in it.

The national tournament is set for May 25-29 in Arizona.