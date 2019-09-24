Chipola softball prepares for tough fall ball opponents

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola softball took on Georgia Tech on Sunday in a doubleheader. The Indians lost the first game 15-1 and the second 5-4. The two matchups were the start of a tough Division I opponent stretch for the team.

The reigning national champions will take on the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend in Knoxville. Then in October, they take on FSU at home and the Gators at the University of Florida.

Associate head coach Jimmy Hendrix said he knows taking on these teams will be difficult, but great experience for the Indians.

“Well that’s a challenge we’re gonna face all fall, playing teams that are probably better than we are,” Hendrix said. It’s getting our team to buy in and accept the challenge and competing every pitch, every at bat, every play.”

Hendrix also said that playing different opponents in the fall helps the team find their identity.

“This team has got to find their identity, whatever that is. Last year, we just had a team that was good. And I say good because I think we were great, but a team that was well-rounded throughout the lineup and this team has go to find out what makes them good,” Hendrix said.

The Indians will take on the Volunteers on Saturday at noon.