MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Chipola softball team is hosting its annual softball camp this weekend.

Campers are learning from not only the reigning national champions but also several college coaches.

“They’re all nervous and they’re trying to throw and you know trying to be tough so we’re just really talking about that just trying to control the uncontrollable,” Chipola softball associate head coach Jimmy Hendrix said.

The camp also gives the Indians a chance to evaluate prospects.