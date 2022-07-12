MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola men’s basketball team is reloading its roster and coaching staff after two Final Four appearances in two seasons under head coach Donnie Tyndall.

The Indians have compiled over 30 wins and reached the NJCAA semifinals in both of the past two seasons.

This summer, Tyndall has had to rebuild, or “reload” as he likes to call it, his coaching staff and roster.

Due to the team’s success, Chipola’s assistant coaches have moved on to larger programs and three new assistants have been hired in the past week.

Tyndall announced the addition of Lane Below, Jaren Harris, and JD Gledhill to the Indians’ staff, replacing former assistant coaches Brandon Shingles, James Demopoulos and Zak VerHulst.

Chipola returned nine of their players from the 2020-2021 final four team but just five will return this upcoming season from the most recent final four team.

Tyndall said this reload mold is successful and what makes Chipola a winner year in and year out.

“Chipola really is like the Kentucky of junior college basketball,” Tyndall said. “You’re going to be involved with the best players across the country, the name speaks for itself. In two years here, we’ve sent guys to Florida State, Boston College, Seton Hall, North Texas, Old Dominion, Kansas State, Samford, UTEP, I mean we’ve got some real players that are going to real schools across the country, and then that’s going to continue, I mean I certainly hope it will continue.”

Chipola has led the NJCAA in defense in both seasons under Tyndall and they are the only JUCO team in the nation with back-to-back Final Four appearances.