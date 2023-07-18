MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Coming off the program’s first losing season since 2009-2010, the Chipola Women’s Basketball team is looking to bounce back with a new head coach.

John Marcum was hired in April, replacing Greg Franklin who spent 11 years coaching the Lady Indians.

When he was introduced at Chipola College, Marcum said his first order of business was recruitment, and now his roster is up to 14 players.

“It’s way more about the Jimmy’s and Joe’s than the X’s and O’s,” Marcum, said. “Everybody’s a good coach if they have good players. So what we’re trying to do is find the right mix of competitiveness, character, toughness and experience. And wherever that is, we’ll try to find it.”

Coach Franklin won three state titles and Chipola’s only basketball national title during his time leading the program.

Marcum said he’s not concerned about the past, and believes he has what it takes to forge a strong future with the program.

“I’m not really worried about filling any shoes or expectations because all I’ve ever done is win, and it’s kind of what I know how to do,” Marcum said. “And the winning is a byproduct of touching the lines and doing the right things off the court. So right now we’re just being foundational with our pillars of excellence and so forth and what our expectations are.”

While bringing in a new head coach, Chipola is returning four of its six freshmen from the previous season.