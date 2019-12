PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) - The NUC All-American game is a big deal for high school football player who get to participate in it, but for four local athletes, this game was the last time they would play in a high school football game in Bay County.

Mosley's Don McKay, North Bay Haven's Benjamin Burnham, and Bay's Tavarius Lewis and Kingston Grady all got the chance to play in the game Monday night with hundreds of athletes from all over the country.