Gulf Coast, Chipola, Northwest Florida suspend athletic events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast, Chipola and Northwest Florida have suspended competition from March 13-27 due to coronavirus concerns.

This decision comes after many athletic events and seasons around the country have been canceled or suspended.

“The safety and health of our students is our number one priority,” said Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson. “This falls in line with decisions made around the country and gives us time to follow how the situation develops.”

Chipola baseball had nine games scheduled during that period and ten softball games, including the start of Panhandle Conference play. Northwest Florida baseball and softball had six games scheduled during that time.

These steps are in line with other athletic associations across the country,” Northwest Florida Athletic Director Ramsey Ross said.”We are looking forward to resuming our springs sports next month. As of now, the main focus is to keep our student-athletes safe and healthy. I’d like to commend our student-athletes for handling this adverse situation in such a classy and professional manner.”

The games have not been rescheduled as of now and if they will be, it will be announced at a later date.