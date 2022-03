NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Both the Chipola and Northwest Florida mens’ basketball teams advanced in their FCSAA state tournament quarterfinal games on Wednesday.

The 2 seed Indians started the tournament with a 74-60 win over 7 seed Polk State.

The 3 seed Raiders defeated 6 seed Eastern Florida 63-59.

Panhandle conference foes Chipola and Northwest Florida will face off in the state tournament semifinals on Friday at 1:00 p.m.