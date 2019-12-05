Chipola men’s basketball to host annual Chipola Classic

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Chipola men’s basketball team will host the Chipola Classic on Friday and Saturday.

Gulf Coast, Polk State and South Georgia Tech will all compete in the classic.

Chipola is ranked 15th nationally and looking to bounce back from a loss to Indian River State.

“Nobody’s invisible every single night any give night if you’re not ready to go if you’re not locked in then you’re putting yourself at a chance of defeat,” said Chipola head coach Brendan Foley.

The Indians will play South Georgia on Friday at 7 p.m. and Polk State on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. .

Although Gulf Coast and Chipola won’t compete against each other it is a good chance for the Panhandle teams to see each other in action.

“Obviously each community in the panhandle supports their program so I think you know people in Marianna want to see all of their panhandle teams,” Foley said.

Gulf Coast will play Polk State at 5 p.m. on Friday and South Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Indians said they look forward to playing in front of a home crowd this weekend.

“It’s great because we really do play well at home so it gives us a chance to get the crowd here and get a lot of kids that love to watch us play and give them a good performance,” said sophomore point guard Malik Zachery.