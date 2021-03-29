Chipola men’s basketball team finishes regular season ranked No. 1 in the state

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola men’s basketball team is in a good spot as they get ready for the state tournament.

The Indians are ranked No. 1 in the state and were crowned the Panhandle Conference co-champions with TCC. They are also ranked No. 9 in the nation.

They finished 13-3 in conference play and are 18-4 overall.

“I knew on the front end how good this league was having recruited it for several years, and you know Tallahassee was a team that was picked top three in the country in the preseason,” Chipola head men’s basketball coach Donnie Tyndall said. For us to be able to get a share of that conference title with them it’s quite an accomplishment for our young team it really is.”

The Indians haven’t won a conference title since 2014, the year they also won a state championship as well.

The team now looks toward the state tournament starting on April 8 and the seeding for that bracket comes out on Thursday.

“You know I think we gotta be right there to be considered for the No. 1 overall seed, but again at the end of the day whether you are one, two or three, you have to go out and beat a quality opponent to advance,” Tyndall said.

Since there’s quite a bit of time before the state tournament starts, Tyndall said it’s a balancing act for him with the team.

“You don’t want to give them too long away from the gym that they lose that rhythm. My prior Donnie Tyndall days when I was in college I would have been grinding them every day for 14 days but when you spend a little time in the NBA you truly understand how important rest and recovery is for these young guys,” Tyndall said.

For the Indians, they will get back to the gym on Tuesday and hit the ground running on Wednesday.

They want to be ready come next week because they have plenty of good teams to win against if they want to be state champs again.

“If you’re a Panhandle conference champion then you are about as good as about anybody in America,” Tyndall said. “That’s how good this league is. From a confidence standpoint, it maybe add in a little bit of swagger, but at the end of the day we’re still gonna have to go out and beat some really good teams in this state tournament.”