Chipola men’s basketball finding success under first-year head coach Donnie Tyndall

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Even though the No. 14 Chipola men’s basketball team lost to No. 8 TCC 78-75 on Tuesday night, the Indians are still having a lot of success on the court this year.

They are 13-4 overall and 8-3 in the Panhandle conference. They are ranked first in the conference this week, second in the state and fourteenth in the nation.

When we asked first-year head coach Donnie Tyndall what his goal was with the Indians this season, he said without a doubt to win a national championship.

“I realize that some people probably think that is a lofty expectation with all things considered and maybe even unrealistic,” Tyndall said. “But that is just who I am and who I have always been, and I do not see me ever-changing and I think we are at a place where Chipola has a great tradition, great resources, a great community that rallies around their team and so you can do that.”

It’s also been a tough year for Panhandle basketball teams as it’s already difficult to play conference foes three times in a year, but because of COVID-19, they have to play each other all four times.

“I can’t even imagine by the time we get to round 4, the games maybe 52-48. Everybody is going to know what each other is doing but the good thing about it is this league is so good, you get a win in this league it’s respected nationally. And when you get beat in this league people understand because it’s just that good,” Tyndall said.

Before the TCC game on Tuesday night, Tyndall said he though his team was working well together out on the court.

“We don’t play, we don’t participate, we compete, and college basketball is about competing. I think our guys are competing on every possession now where maybe earlier in the year they weren’t. However, my passion I’ll say has gotten through to these guys and they’ve turned a corner,” Tyndall said.

The Indians will be at home on Saturday taking on Northwest Florida State College.