Chipola men’s basketball coach Brendan Foley leaving for Division I Assistant job

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola head men’s basketball coach Brendan Foley is stepping down to accept a Division I assistant coaching job.

Foley came to Chipola in 2012 as an assistant coach, but took over as the head coach when Bret Campbell resigned in 2018.

In just two seasons with the Indians, Foley amassed a overall record of 45-15, going 27-5 his first year and 18-10 his second. The Indians were ranked No. 7 in the pre-season polls, but had a rough 2019-20 campaign once sophomore point guard Malik Zachary suffered a season-ending injury.

During his time at Chipola, Foley has helped graduate and move 35 players to the Division I level.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson said they are happy for Brendan, but sad for Chipola nation.

“We knew this day would come and we wish Brendan and his wife, Natalie, the very best,” Johnson said. “Brendan is a fine coach and a fine person with a great career ahead of him.”

Johnson said they are searching immediately for his replacement and hope to have someone in as soon as possible.