MARIANNA Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola College baseball legend and six-time MLB All-Star, José Bautista signed a one-day contract with Toronto on Friday to officially retire as a Blue Jay.

Multiple former Chipola baseball players and Chipola Head Coach Jeff Johnson made the trip to Toronto to see Bautista honored and inducted into the Blue Jays Ring of Excellence.

Bautista, nicknamed “Joey Bats,” while in Toronto, was drafted from Chipola in 2000, before playing 15 seasons in the Major Leagues for eight separate franchises.

He spent the majority of his career with the Blue Jays, where he earned all six of his All-Star appearances, three Silver Slugger Awards and two Hank Aaron awards.