Chipola international athletes can’t go home due to Coronavirus

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The NJCAA canceled all spring sports on Monday, so the Chipola baseball and softball seasons are over for this year.

The Lady Indians finished 28-4 overall and didn’t get to start conference play. Chipola associate head coach Jimmy Hendrix said he didn’t know if this season will count in the record books or not.

“I was actually joking with Belinda the other day she won her 700th game this year and I asked her if she really has won 700 games,” Hendrix said. ‘So we don’t know if this season really counted or if it didn’t count or what they are going to do.”

The Indians also have struggled with trying to get international players home during this time. The softball team managed to get three of their international athletes back, but two were not so lucky.

“We still have two kids here on campus now they are leaving campus and they are going to a host family,” Hendrix said. “Thais Uyema from Peru and Natalie Kopicova from the Czech Republic that can’t fly back in to their country right now.”

Hendrix said he appreciates the Marianna community for helping out during this time.

He said it was sad the season had to end, but the team knew it was coming.

“Just like I said we didn’t play some of our better players against some of the top competition in the state because we were saving it for the state tournament if we made it,” Hendrix said. ” So we wanted give some our sophomores the chance to feel what they felt as a freshman. To compete in the state tournament, to compete in our conference.”