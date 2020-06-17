Chipola hires Donnie Tyndall as new head men’s basketball coach

FILE – In this March 17, 2011, file photo, Morehead State coach Donnie Tyndall reacts during the first half against Louisville in a Southwest regional second round NCAA tournament college basketball game in Denver. A person familiar with the move says Southern Miss has agreed to terms with Morehead State’s Donnie Tyndall to be the next Golden Eagles men’s basketball coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity because no announcement by either school had been made. The person says Tyndall has agreed to a four-year deal and that he is expected to be introduced Monday. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola has found its new heads men basketball coach. The Indians have hired former Tennessee head coach Donnie Tyndall for the position.

The new hire was approved was by the school’s Board of Trustees at a meeting on Tuesday night.

Tyndall has been an assistant coach at LSU, Idaho, and at Middle Tennessee, where he even coached under former Chipola head coach Kermit Davis.

Tyndall was hired in 2012 as the head coach at Southern Miss. Tyndall went 56–17 as head coach at Southern Miss, but in 2016, the NCAA made them forfeit all 56 wins due to academic fraud.

Tyndall was hired as the head coach at Tennessee but was fired in 2015 after the NCAA notified them of the infractions.

In 2016, the NCAA imposed a 10-year show-cause penalty on Tyndall, to run until 2026 which is tied for the longest ever imposed on a head coach. According to the NCAA, this means that any NCAA member school that wants to hire him during this period will have to “show cause” for why it shouldn’t be sanctioned for doing so, and could incur severe penalties if he commits another violation during this time.

In 2016, Tyndall was hired by the Toronto Raptors organization to be an assistant coach for their development team, Raptors 905. Then he took an assistant coaching role with the developmental team for the Detroit Pistons, the Grand Rapids Drive. He was promoted to their head coach for the 2019-20 season.