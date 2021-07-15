Chipola head softball coach Belinda Hendrix leaving Indians for Division I coaching job

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola head softball coach Belinda Hendrix is leaving the Indians for a Division I head coaching gig.

Hendrix will be heading to East Tennessee State University to be the head coach of their softball program.

In 18 seasons at Chipola, Coach Hendrix’s teams have won the National Championship three times (2007, 2015, & 2019) and have finished runner-up twice (2016 and 2018).

The Lady Indians made their sixth consecutive national tournament appearance this year and their ninth appearance overall at nationals.

“It’s a sad day for Chipola, but a great opportunity for Coach Hendrix. Our goal is to prepare student-athletes to go on to the next level; now, one of our coaches has proven that she is ready for the next level as a Division 1 coach,” athletic director Jeff Johnson said.

Chipola has opened up a search for their new head coach and is looking to fill that position as soon as they can.