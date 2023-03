HUTCHINSON, KS. (WMBB) – The No. 9 seed Chipola men’s basketball team fell 55-69 to No. 8 Midland, while No. 7 seed Northwest Florida defeated No. 10 Butler to advance.

The Raiders will take on No. 15 seed Vincennes on Thursday, March 23, at 2:00 p.m. CST.

The Indians finish their 2022-23 season at 29-5 overall.