PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In a comeback victory, Chipola softball defeated Northwest Florida State College 6-4.

The Indians trailed 4-0 before scoring six unanswered runs. The Raiders had won 17 of their last 18 games before facing Chipola.

The Indians (27-2) have won their last 11 games, which is the longest winning streak in Florida.