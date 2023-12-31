PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipola men’s basketball team closed out 2023 with a 77-68 win over Calhoun in the Visit Panama City Beach Classic.
The Indians improved to 15-1 and will visit Coastal Alabama North on Friday, January 5.
