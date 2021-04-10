Chipola basketball teams win state championship

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola men’s and women’s basketball teams made a clean sweep of Florida as they both won the NJCAA State Championship on Saturday.

The Chipola women started off the day at Northwest Florida State by knocking off the Gulf Coast in the in the finals, 55-45.

De’Myla Brown led the Indians with 19 point, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Chipola men followed their lead by dominating Indian River State College 77-61 in the second game of the double-header.

With the wins, both Chipola teams recieve automatic bids to the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, which will take place April 19-21.