Chipola basketball teams secure spot in state tournament after wins over Gulf Coast

MARIANA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola women’s and men’s basketball teams locked up state tournament berths tonight with each of their victories over Gulf Coast.

The No. 3 nationally ranked Indians women’s team started of the night with a 90-79 win over the the Commodores.

Isadora Sousa led the way for Chipola by tallying a career best 30 points. She also added eight rebounds and went 11-20 from the field in the game.

With the win, the Chipola women secure a spot in the state tournament and improve to 14-2 on the season, with a 11-2 conference record. The Gulf Coast women drop to 8-7 on the season, 6-7 in conference play.

In the second match of the double-header, the Chipola men dominated the Commodores with a 60-42 victory.

The Indians men’s team improve to 15-4 on the season and 10-3 in the conference. Gulf Coast men fall to 6-10 overall and 3-10 in the conference.

With the win and a Pensacola State’s loss at Northwest Florida State, the men also clinched a berth in the FCSAA/Region 8 Tournament.

The Chipola men are 11-0 at home this season and have a home win streak of 14 games dating back to last season.

Up next, the Chipola men and women will travel to Pensacola State on Saturday, March 20. The Commodores men and women will also be in action that night, they will visit Tallahassee Community College.