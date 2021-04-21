Chipola basketball teams move on to quarterfinals of national tournament

(WMBB) – The Chipola basketball teams are both moving on to the quarterfinals of their respective national tournaments.

The women’s team took down Eastern Arizona 71-68 with a buzzer beater three from Shimei Muhammad with five seconds to go.

The No. 3 Indians take on No. 11 Tyler in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The Chipola men’s team took down Shelton 73-60 in the second round game on Wednesday night.

The Indians will move on and take on No. 14 seed Indian River in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

