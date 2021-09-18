Chipola baseball hosts annual high school showcase

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipola baseball team hosted dozens of high school athletes from across the southeast to participate in a showcase in front of college and professional scouts Saturday morning.

Position players took the field to highlight their talent, with pitchers and catchers set to perform Sunday morning.

Chipola head coach, Jeff Johnson, said the annual tournament is something he looks forward to every year.

I think we’ve done it for 25 years now,” Johnson said. “It’s an annual thing we do and it’s a chance for kids in the local area to get around and see, you know, let us get a chance to see them, and also kids from all over the southeast to come in as well, we normally pick up two or three kids out of these showcases every year.”

The Indians will play at North West Florida State against Wallace Community College and Bishop State Community College on Thursday, September 23.