Chipola baseball field named after head coach Jeff Johnson

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The baseball field on Chipola’s campus was renamed on Saturday. The field is now Jeff Johnson Field.

The name honors the coach that has done a lot for the college and community. Johnson has brought three national championships to the college, three state titles and 867 wins. Nearly 100 players have been drafted to the MLB from Chipola during his 23 years with the program.

“To drive by everyday and come practice on the field and see it everyday it’s a humbling great honor,” Johnson said.

Chipola also picked up a 6-2 win over Wallace Community College on Saturday ahead of the ceremony.