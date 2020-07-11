Chipola athletic director Jeff Johnson weighs in on NJCAA recommending to move sports to spring

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The NJCAA announced it’s Presidential Advisory Council has recommended that a majority of athletic competition move to the spring semester of 2021.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson said the plan is not official just yet, but they have figured out some dates and which sports they are planning on pushing back. They are set to have an official plan of action on Monday.

“I’m sure there will be a few more things adjusted as people think through it a little bit more,” Johnson said. “For the most part, our seasons are in tact, we’re planning on playing. I think that’s a big important thing for all of us and hope we are able to do that. With more time, it will make it more manageable.”

Johnson said in the preliminary plan he saw men’s and women’s basketball will get pushed back as well. However, men’s and women’s basketball teams will get five scrimmages outside of competition from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“You have to be creative with scheduling a little bit. I think we will need more support staff a little bit more people to help us,” Johnson said. “You have your game management crew at your basketball games, you want to give the fans a chance to come watch everything, but it could cause for some really excited weekend days. You have baseball, basketball, softball going on at the same time.”

Gulf Coast is one of the only teams in the area to have a volleyball team, and the sport will be completely pushed back to January. Under the proposed plan, the team would get to have six scrimmages from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.

Johnson said it was definitely the best move from the NJCAA, especially after college football conferences like the Pac-12 and Big Ten decided to conference-only seasons on Thursday.

“I think we need some time. I think the worst thing to happen would be to get going and in the first or middle part of the season things to get cancelled,” Johnson said. “I think it was a great step for the NJCAA to do and I think it gives us an opportunity to have seasons.”

The official plan will be announced on Monday.