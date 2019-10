Washington Nationals relief pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipola alum and Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin is the first and only Indians baseball player to get a World Series ring after the Nationals won the title Wednesday night.

Corbin helped the Nationals win it 6-2 over the Houston Astros as he came in to provide three innings of scoreless relief.

Congrats to former Indian, Patrick Corbin, on getting the win in tonight’s World Series final! He’s the first Chipola alumnus to win a World Series 💍



We’re proud of you, Pat! #ChipolaNation pic.twitter.com/ZhBfLf4SSb — Chipola Baseball (@Chipola_BSB) October 31, 2019

This is the Nationals first World Series title.