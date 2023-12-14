CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley star football player, Ta’Shuan Sims signed with Alabama State University Thursday afternoon.

Sims played on both sides of the ball in high school, wide receiver on offense and safety on defense. Sims was a key leader in his senior season as he battled a midseason injury.

Sims is taking his defensive talents to Alabama, committed as a defensive back.

“I’m really proud of myself,” Sims said. “I’m thankful to God. First of all, I wouldn’t be here without him. It’s really exciting to be able to go to the next level and perform.”

The multi-sport athlete just started basketball season with the Tigers on the hunt for a state title.