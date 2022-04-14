CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley senior defensive tackle Trevearious McGriff signed to play football for Waldorf University on Thursday.

In his senior season, McGriff has 47 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks.

McGriff said it was a great feeling to see his hard work have paid off.

“I’ve thought about this day since elementary school and when I was in kindergarten and I just worked and worked until I got here,” McGriff said. “And now it’s time for the next level where I’ll go work some more.”

Waldorf University is an NAIA program in Forest City, Iowa.