CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Following his first season with the Tigers, Chipley’s Marcus Buchanan was named by Florida High School Football as the class 1A co-coach of the year.

Buchanan was given the honor alongside Madison County football coach Mike Coe who won the Class 1A state title this past season.

The Tigers had their best season since 2011, reaching the 1A state semifinals and finishing the year at 9-4.

Chipley’s turnaround was one that not many people saw coming given the program was coming off of three straight losing seasons.

Buchanan said he was proud to receive the honor, but he couldn’t have done it without the help of his players and coaching staff.

“You know, it’s awesome,” Buchanan said. “Anytime you get a chance to win an award like that it’s a big deal, but like I told the kids today, you don’t win an award like this without good assistant coaches and without good players, and without a good support system at home. So we will accept this award as a team.”