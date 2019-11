CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)– On Friday afternoon Chipley’s Madilynne Webb signed her letter of intent to play softball at the University of West Florida next year.

The UWF Argos were 54-11 last season and were the winners of the Gulf South Conference.

Madilynne will join former Chipley High School standout, Grace Gilbert, who is a pitcher for the UWF Argos softball team.