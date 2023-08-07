CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Coming off their program’s first state championship victory, the Chipley baseball team is continuing to reel in the postseason awards.

The Tiger’s pitching ace Bryson Howard was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A Player of the Year and Chipley head coach Andy Compton was named the FDF Class 1A Coach of the Year.

Chipley finished the 2022-2023 season 22-7 and dominated Layfayette in the Class 1A State Final 10-1 back in May.

Howard pitched a complete game in the state final, capping off his senior year with 108 K’s according to MaxPreps.

Howard was named an All-State Honorable Mention as a sophomore, Second Team All-State as a junior, and now Player of the Year as a senior.

Andy Compton won his first state championship in his 25th year leading the program. He began as an assistant at Chipley in 1988.