Chipley’s Daquayvious Sorey on Class of 2023 Top 100 Recruits in the country list

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley’s Daquayvious Sorey is receiving some national attention.

The wide receiver has been ranked on 247 Sports’ Top 100 Recruits in the country for the class of 2023.

The sophomore was ranked No. 69 overall, No. 8 in the country for his position and then No. 16 overall in the state.

Sorey said he was going crazy when he saw the rankings come out this week.

“It’s big it’s real big cause like many people from where I’m from they don’t really make it they don’t get really know and recognized that’s real big for our community in the panhandle,” Sorey said.

He said he is very grateful to have the recognition.

“To get this, in my position at an early age not early age, but my grade, not many people are given this opportunity. If I just work and maintain and do what I’m supposed to do, then college coaches they can see for themselves what I can do on the field and off the field and stuff like that.”

Sorey played last year at Graceville, but transferred to Chipley for this season. He said the honor isn’t just for him but his teammates too.

“I’m already on the team but some of my teammates are seniors and I feel like they can go like DI eligible DII but many college coaches don’t really come down here to see them play so I mean if I like if I do my thing and like college coaches come down here one game, if I’m having a bad game or something, somebody else doing good they’ll look at him and be like dang he doing pretty good,” Sorey said.

The Tiger said he’s excited to get started with his new squad on Monday.