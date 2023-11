CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley’s Cade Culbreth signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Tallahassee Community College.

In his junior season, Culbreth helped make history with the Tigers baseball team, winning the program’s first-ever state title.

As a junior, the first baseman, had a .328 batting average, 23 runs, and 19 hits.

Before Culbreth can get to baseball season, the Chipley football team is headed for its third straight playoff appearance.