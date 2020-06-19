Chipley volleyball alum joins Sneads Pirates as an assistant coach

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– Chipley volleyball alum, Gianna Mathews, is now an assistant coach for the Sneads volleyball team.

After high school, Mathews played volleyball at Coastal Alabama East where she was a two-time all conference player.

She was an assistant coach for the Tigers last season, but said she’s now excited to help the Pirates.

It is a perfect fit for Mathews, because she is currently an intern with Sneads High School through Chipola College’s education program.

“I’m already going to be here so I just think it kind of worked out I love Chipley but it’s still good to be able to coach because it’s something I want to do when I’m done with school,” Mathews said.

Mathews is currently a member of Chipola’s cross country team.

“Chipola just gave me an opportunity to be able to get some scholarships to be able to pay for school,” Mathews said.  

