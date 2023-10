VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley volleyball team took down Freeport in straight sets Thursday night to claim the Class 1A District 2 Championship.

With the victory, Chipley has now won three consecutive district title games.

The Tigers improved to 20-6 and will await their seeding in the FHSAA Class 1A Region 1 bracket that will be released Saturday morning.

The Bulldogs fell to 19-3 and will await to see if they received an at-large bid to regionals on Saturday morning.