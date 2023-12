GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to defeat Blountstown 69-50 at the Poplar Springs Woodham Peanut Christmas Classic.

Chipley improved to 2-5 and will face the winner of Poplar Springs and Liberty County on Thursday, December 21.

Blountstown fell to 3-3 and will face the loser of Poplar Springs and Liberty County on Thursday, December 21.