CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2023 Class 1A Baseball State Champions, Chipley received their state championship rings on Friday night.

The ceremony took place before a football game, where all the players and coaches received the new bling.

“This is a culmination of last year,” Chipley head baseball coach Andy Compton said. “That’s why we wanted to do it in the fall, with the football crowd and I let them get some recognition and when this thing’s over, we’re getting ready for next year.”

While the season is still months away, Compton and his players are ready to work towards another successful season.