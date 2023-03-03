LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley boys basketball team’s second-half rally falls just short in the Class 1A State Final, losing to top-ranked Williston 58-49 Friday night.

After trailing 32-11 at the half, the Tigers came all the way back to cut their deficit to three points in the final minutes.

Chipley senior guard, Tyren Watford said the first-half deficit was just slightly too much to overcome.

“After halftime, we worked together to bring it back within five, within three, and then it just got away,” Watford said.

Chipley junior guard, Kyler Bryant said while falling short, his team gave everything they had left in the tank.

“We tried as hard as we could to get the comeback,” Bryant said. “We didn’t win, but it is what it is. We tried our hardest and left everything out on the floor.”

Chipley head coach, Dwight Kennedy said his message at the half was for his players to fight till the end and he was proud of their effort.

“We just didn’t play our game,” Kennedy said. “But I told them, I said, ‘If you don’t fight, it’s going to get out of hand. I said these folks want to see you fight, I want to see you fight, fight for yourself. We only got 16 minutes left in the season, so, hey, make yourself proud. They did exactly that. I’m so proud of those kids, just for the adversity that they went through throughout the season.”

The Tigers wrap up their season as district champions, region champions, state runners-up and with a 21-7 overall record.